Freeman-Liberty carries DePaul past Northern Kentucky 77-68

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 09:13
CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 20 points and 12 rebounds as DePaul beat Northern Kentucky 77-68 on Friday.

Nick Ongenda pitched in with 17 points and four blocks for the unbeaten Blue Demons (5-0). David Jones added 15 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Johnson tallied 10 points and nine boards.

Marques Warrick had 23 points to lead the Norse (2-3). Trevon Faulkner added 14 points and six rebounds, while Sam Vinson scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-27 11:34 GMT+08:00

