Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hutchins-Everett carries Austin Peay over Howard 69-67

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 08:40
Hutchins-Everett carries Austin Peay over Howard 69-67

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett picked up a loose ball in the key and scored with 2.3 seconds left to lift Austin Peay to a 69-67 win over Howard on Friday.

The Governors were going for a last shot but as the play initiated, the phone guard lost the handle as he drove past the foul line. Hutchins-Everett dug out the loose ball, spun and laid it it.

Hutchins-Everett had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Copeland had 16 points and seven steals for Austin Peay (3-2). Tariq Silver added 14 points. Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 10 points and six assists.

Tai Bibbs had 12 points for the Bison (4-3). Kyle Foster added 12 points. Elijah Hawkins had 11 points and five steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-27 10:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens