Earlington leads San Diego past Illinois-Chicago 64-52

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Marcellus Earlington had 14 points as San Diego defeated Illinois-Chicago 64-52 in the Las Vegas Classic on Friday.

Joey Calcaterra pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Toreros (4-3).

Damaria Franklin had 12 points and seven rebounds to pace the Flames (2-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com