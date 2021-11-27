Alexa
UCF nips South Florida 17-13 with sack as time expires

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 08:41
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tre'mon Morris-Brash sacked Timmy McClain on the final play of the game and UCF held off South Florida 17-13 in an American Athletic Conference finale on Friday.

McClain drove the Bulls from their own 11-yard line down to the UCF 3 using 2:43 to get off 11 plays before running into Morris-Brash.

Parker Navarro's 3-yard TD run on his only carry of the game staked the Knights (8-4, 5-3) to a 7-0 lead with 6:16 left in the first quarter. McClain answered with a 5-yard TD run on the final play of the quarter to knot the score at 7. UCF used Mikey Keene's 7-yard scoring strike to Brandon Johnson with 11 seconds left before halftime to take a 14-7 lead into the locker room.

Spencer Shrader kicked field goals of 41 and 36 yards in the third quarter to pull South Florida (2-10, 1-7) within 14-13. Daniel Obarski's 32-yard field goal with 8:51 left in the game pushed the Knights' lead to four.

Johnny Richardson rushed for 94 yards on just eight carriers for UCF. Keene was 14-of-26 passing for 115 yards.

Jaren Mangham carried 21 times for 93 yards for the Bulls. McClain completed 18 of 29 passes for 222 yards.

Updated : 2021-11-27 10:04 GMT+08:00

