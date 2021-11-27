Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mohamed scores 25 to lift Montana St. past Portland 69-66

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 07:45
Mohamed scores 25 to lift Montana St. past Portland 69-66

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Abdul Mohamed had a career-high 25 points as Montana State narrowly defeated Portland 69-66 on Friday.

Amin Adamu had 15 points for Montana State (2-3). Jubrile Belo added 12 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Bishop had 10 points.

Moses Wood scored a career-high 22 points for the Pilots (5-2), whose five-game win streak ended. Tyler Robertson added 16 points. Chris Austin had 11 points.

The Pilots had a potential tying 3-pointer by Kristian Sjolund rim out at the buzzer.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-27 10:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens