Bell scores 39, No. 25 FGCU tops Tennessee Tech 81-69

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 08:14
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Kierstan Bell, the nation's leading scorer, poured in a season-high 39 points to lead No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast to an 81-69 win over Tennessee Tech in the San Juan Shootout on Friday.

Bell, who entered the game averaging 26.6 points, was 17-of-31 shooting, making 1 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 of 11 from the foul line. The former Ohio State player finished three points shy of the school record she established last year.

FGCU closed the first quarter with a 13-2 run for a 21-12 lead. The Eagles weathered a 10-0 run that brought the Golden Eagles within two in the second quarter and led 36-31 at the half.

Bell scored 17 points in the third quarter as FGCU took a 58-47 lead. Tennessee Tech got within 64-59 with just under six minutes to go but the Eagles pulled away as Bell scored seven points down the stretch.

Tishara Morehouse added 14 points for FGCU (6-0), which plays Saint Louis on Saturday. The Eagles were only 2 of 10 from the 3-point line and 11 of 23 from the foul line but shot 55% (34 of 62) from the field.

Megan Clark scored 17 points for the Golden Eagles (2-3) with Kesha Brady adding 15, Jada Guinn 14 and Mackenzie Coleman 13.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-27 10:02 GMT+08:00

