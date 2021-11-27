Rangers beat Bruins, Gallant off to record start as coach

New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad smiles as he congratulates goaltender Igor Shesterkin after their win over the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game Fr... New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad smiles as he congratulates goaltender Igor Shesterkin after their win over the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored the first of New York’s three third-period goals with 8:25 left and the Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Friday, giving Gerard Gallant the best start in his first 20 games as coach in team history.

The Rangers have 31 points in Gallant’s first 20. Phil Esposito held the previous mark with 30 in 1986-87.

Ryan Strome, Dryden Hunt, Alexis Lafreniere and Jacob Trouba also scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves. The Rangers have won three straight and seven of eight.

Craig Smith and Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston.

WILD 7, JETS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored and tied a career high with three assists to help the Minnesota Wild rout the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 on Friday.

Mats Zuccarello scored twice before leaving with an apparent injury, Alex Goligoski, Ryan Hartman, Jon Merrill and Matt Dumba also scored in the start of a five-game homestand. Minnesota is 6-2-0 on home ice, scoring at least four goals in each win.

Cam Talbot made 30 saves.

Zuccarello went to the locker room late in the second period after an uncalled slash to the left wrist by Nathan Beaulieu. Zuccarello did not return.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Winnipeg.

HURRICANES 6, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored twice, Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist and Carolina beat Philadelphia.

Jesper Fast, Steven Lorentz and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes, They completed a six-game trip by winning four of six.

Ivan Provorov, Joel Farabee and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Philadelphia. The Flyers have lost five in a row.

The Hurricanes took control by outscoring Philadelphia 4-1 in the second period.

DUCKS 4, SENATORS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves and Anaheim beat Ottawa.

Troy Terry had a power-play goal and Isac Lundestrom and Derek Grant also scored to help the Ducks end a three-game losing streak. Stolarz got his fourth career shutout, and rookie center Trevor Zegras had two assists.

Anton Forsberg made 29 saves for the Senators. They have dropped four in a row and have only one victory in their past 11 games.

BLACKHAWKS 3, BLUES 2, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored 1:27 into overtime and Chicago overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat St. Louis.

DeBrincat beat Jordan Binnington for his 12th goal with a one-timer from the left side of the crease after taking a cross-ice feed from Patrick Kane on a 2-on-1 break.

Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak against St. Louis and improved to 6-2-0 under interim coach Derek King.

Brandon Hagel scored for the third straight game — on a deflection with 5:04 left in the third period — to tie it at 2. Jujhar Khaira also scored in regulation, and Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves.

Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev scored in the first period for St. Louis.