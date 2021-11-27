Ole Miss dominates in 2nd half, beats MVSU 73-58

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Nysier Brooks scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half when Robert Allen scored all of his 11 and Ole Miss defeated Mississippi Valley State 73-58 on Friday.

Mississippi Valley State put together a 17-2 run late in the first half for a seven-point lead and went into halftime up 38-33.

Allen scored the last four of a 9-0 run to open the second half to give the Rebels a 42-38 lead and after two Delta Devils free throws he made the next two hoops and Brooks scored to make it 48-40.

Robert Carpenter, who made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 27 points, keyed an 8-0 run to pull Mississippi Valley within 53-52 midway through the second half. That ended the Delta Devils threat as the Rebels reeled off 11 straight to start a 20-3 run.

Jarkel Joiner had 15 points off the bench for Ole Miss (4-2) and Luis Rodriguez added 11. Brooks also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Caleb Hunter scored 14 for Mississippi Valley (0-3) and Devin Gordon 10. The Delta Devils went 2 of 9 over the final nine minutes with four turnovers.

Ole Miss hosts Rider on Tuesday before meeting No. 9 Memphis next Saturday.

