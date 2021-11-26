What next for migrants stuck in Belarus?

"I am waiting for the EU's answer to the question about the 2,000 refugees," Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told officials on Monday. He said ... "I am waiting for the EU's answer to the question about the 2,000 refugees," Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told officials on Monday. He said he had asked the European Union, and Germany in particular, to "take these people off our hands." However, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has made it clear that the situation in Belarus must be solved at the European level.