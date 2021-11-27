Alexa
Honor, Dawes help Clemson beat Charleston Southern 91-59

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 06:27
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Nick Honor had 17 points and seven assists, Al-Amir Dawes scored 16 points and Clemson beat Charleston Southern 91-59 on Friday.

Naz Bohannan and PJ Hall added 10 points apiece for Clemson (5-2).

Alex Hemenway hit a 3-pointer to give Clemson the lead for good and spark a 12-2 run that made it 26-17 with 4 minutes left in the first half. Jamir Moore answered with a 3-pointer for Buccaneers but Honor made a 3 and then converted a three-point play before Dawes hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 30-15 lead about 2 minutes later.

Charleston Southern (2-4) trailed by double figures the rest of the way and Parker Fox made a 3 to give Clemson its biggest lead at 87-50 with 2:51 to play.

Tahlik Chavez made 4 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points for the Buccaneers and Kalib Clinton scored 11.

Clemson shot 49% from the field, made 12 of 29 (41%) from 3-point range, outrebounded Charleston Southern 44-34 and outscored the Buccaneers 42-16 in the paint. The Tigers forced 17 turnovers with nine steals — three by David Collins and two apiece by Honor and Hunter Tyson.

The Tigers were coming off back-to-back losses to No. 16 St. Bonaventure and West Virginia at the Charleston Classic.

