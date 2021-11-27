Alexa
St. Hilaire scores 22 to lead New Orleans over VMI 79-71

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 06:02
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had 22 points, making four 3-pointers, as New Orleans got past VMI 79-71 on Friday.

Troy Green had 17 points and six rebounds for New Orleans (3-4). De'Sean Allen-Eikens added 13 points. St. Hilaire has scored 20 or more points in six of seven games this season, and added five rebounds and three steals.

Jake Stephens had 17 points for the Keydets (3-4). Kamdyn Curfman added 15 points. Brennan Watkins and Sean Conway each had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

