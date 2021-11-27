Alexa
Pavoletti marks birthday by scoring for Cagliari in Serie A

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 05:50
ROME (AP) — Leonardo Pavoletti celebrated his 32nd birthday by scoring for Cagliari in a 1-1 draw with Salernitana on Friday in a matchup of the two last-placed teams in Serie A.

Pavoletti redirected a cross from João Pedro in the 73rd and Federico Bonazzoli equalized for Salernitana in the 90th with a volley.

The Brazilian-born João Pedro could join Italy’s team for the World Cup qualifying playoffs in March.

Both sides remained three points from safety.

Updated : 2021-11-27 07:03 GMT+08:00

