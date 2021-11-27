Langford scores 15 as BC runs past Columbia 73-60

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — DeMarr Langford scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Boston College snapped a three-game skid with a 73-60 defeat of Columbia on Friday.

Jaeden Zachary added 14 points, Makai Ashton-Langford 11 and Brevin Galloway nine for the Eagles (4-3).

Outside of two ties in the first half, Boston College led from the jump, building leads of as many as 14 in the second half.

Liam Murphy and Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led Columbia (2-4) with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Murphy drained five 3-pointers.

The Lions had ended the first half down 40-33 but were only able to get within single digits of Boston College three times in the second half, each time featuring a Murphy 3-pointer.

BC made 13 field goals in each half and dominated the glass, outrebounding Columbia 48-28 with T.J. Bickerstaff pulling down a career-high 17. BC scored 19 second-chance points to none for Columbia and had a 36-24 advantage on points in the paint.

The Eagles are 4-0 against Columbia.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25