Gunmen open fire on bus in Kosovo, leaving 3 dead, 1 injured

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/27 05:41
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying teenagers in western Kosovo Friday, killing three people and injuring another, police and media reports said.

Fadil Gashi, police spokesman in the nearby city of Peja, said the bus came under attack in Gllogjan, 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of the capital Pristina at about 1800 GMT. He was not clear on the number of gunmen. The driver died immediately and three teenagers were taken to a hospital. Two of the students died while the third was in stable health condition.

Gashi could not provide any motive of the attack, saying it was “too early” in the investigation.

President Vjosa Osmani called the attack “shocking” and urged law enforcement officials to find the perpetrators as quickly as possible.

“The attack against the bus with students is a blow to our public order and security. Citizen security is a priority and we shall not withdraw in fulfilling such a mission,” she wrote in her Facebook page.

Besnik Ibraj, of the hospital emergency unit in Peja, said the injured teenager was in stable health conditions, according to the Koha newspaper's website.

——-

Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.

Updated : 2021-11-27 07:01 GMT+08:00

