BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2396 Down 116 Dec 2340 Down 116 Jan 2396 Down 116 Mar 2482 2489 2388 2396 Down 116 May 2506 2506 2410 2417 Down 109 Jul 2500 2500 2417 2426 Down 97 Sep 2513 2513 2424 2432 Down 88 Dec 2500 2500 2426 2431 Down 81 Mar 2478 2478 2425 2430 Down 75 May 2458 2458 2423 2426 Down 72 Jul 2454 2454 2421 2425 Down 69 Sep 2452 2452 2419 2422 Down 65