Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 04:19
BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2396 Down 116
Dec 2340 Down 116
Jan 2396 Down 116
Mar 2482 2489 2388 2396 Down 116
May 2506 2506 2410 2417 Down 109
Jul 2500 2500 2417 2426 Down 97
Sep 2513 2513 2424 2432 Down 88
Dec 2500 2500 2426 2431 Down 81
Mar 2478 2478 2425 2430 Down 75
May 2458 2458 2423 2426 Down 72
Jul 2454 2454 2421 2425 Down 69
Sep 2452 2452 2419 2422 Down 65