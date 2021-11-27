Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 04:19
BC-US--Petroleum, US

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Dec 78.34 78.65 67.40 68.15Down 10.24
Jan 77.75 78.07 67.14 67.84 Down 9.97
Feb 77.09 77.42 66.77 67.48 Down 9.67
Mar 76.52 76.76 66.40 67.09 Down 9.42
Apr 75.87 76.09 66.03 66.70 Down 9.18
May 75.32 75.55 65.62 66.30 Down 8.95
Jun 74.24 74.61 65.25 65.91 Down 8.74
Jul 74.38 74.38 64.98 65.52 Down 8.54
Aug 73.43 73.66 64.97 65.12 Down 8.36
Sep 73.02 73.20 64.64 64.73 Down 8.18
Oct 72.67 72.67 64.36 64.36 Down 8.01
Nov 71.96 72.26 63.48 63.98 Down 7.88
Dec 67.50 67.50 63.61 63.61 Down 7.73
Jan 63.13 63.53 63.13 63.26 Down 7.58
Feb 70.20 70.20 62.93 62.93 Down 7.45
Mar 62.63 Down 7.32
Apr 62.37 Down 7.18
May 69.46 69.59 62.02 62.14 Down 7.03
Jun 61.87 Down 6.89
Jul 61.63 Down 6.74
Aug 61.41 Down 6.60
Sep 61.23 Down 6.45
Oct 66.35 66.35 61.07 61.07 Down 6.31
Nov 67.33 67.68 60.77 60.94 Down 6.16
Dec 65.44 65.44 60.74 60.74 Down 6.01
Jan 60.55 Down 5.87
Feb 60.38 Down 5.73
Mar 60.24 Down 5.59
Apr 60.12 Down 5.46
May 65.56 65.59 59.94 60.00 Down 5.34
Jun 59.86 Down 5.20
Jul 59.74 Down 5.05
Aug 59.63 Down 4.92
Sep 59.55 Down 4.78
Oct 59.50 Down 4.63
Nov 64.21 64.61 59.32 59.46 Down 4.49
Dec 59.35 Down 4.35
Jan 59.24 Down 4.24
Feb 59.16 Down 4.09
Mar 59.10 Down 3.95
Apr 59.06 Down 3.86
May 58.99 Down 3.69
Jun 58.87 Down 3.54
Jul 58.85 Down 3.43
Aug 58.82 Down 3.30
Sep 58.80 Down 3.16
Oct 58.80 Down 3.02
Nov 61.00 61.00 58.53 58.79 Down 2.90
Dec 58.71 Down 2.79
Jan 58.60 Down 2.73
Feb 58.53 Down 2.64
Mar 58.47 Down 2.55
Apr 58.45 Down 2.47
May 58.43 Down 2.38
Jun 58.38 Down 2.28
Jul 58.31 Down 2.18
Aug 58.30 Down 2.08
Sep 58.32 Down 1.97
Oct 58.36 Down 1.85
Nov 59.00 59.00 58.38 58.38 Down 1.77
Dec 58.32 Down 1.72
Jan 58.17 Down 1.73
Feb 58.08 Down 1.71
Mar 58.02 Down 1.69
Apr 58.01 Down 1.67
May 58.00 Down 1.65
Jun 57.95 Down 1.62
Jul 57.85 Down 1.60
Aug 57.81 Down 1.58
Sep 57.80 Down 1.56
Oct 57.81 Down 1.53
Nov 57.84 Down 1.52
Dec 57.79 Down 1.51
Jan 57.81 Down 1.52
Feb 57.76 Down 1.52
Mar 57.79 Down 1.52
Apr 57.77 Down 1.52
May 57.73 Down 1.52
Jun 57.80 Down 1.52
Jul 57.79 Down 1.52
Aug 57.75 Down 1.52
Sep 57.75 Down 1.52
Oct 57.74 Down 1.52
Nov 57.67 Down 1.52
Dec 57.74 Down 1.52
Jan 57.73 Down 1.52
Feb 57.77 Down 1.52
Mar 57.79 Down 1.52
Apr 57.79 Down 1.52
May 57.62 Down 1.52
Jun 57.64 Down 1.52
Jul 57.63 Down 1.52
Aug 57.62 Down 1.52
Sep 57.60 Down 1.52
Oct 57.57 Down 1.52
Nov 57.54 Down 1.52
Dec 57.58 Down 1.52
Jan 57.61 Down 1.52
Feb 57.61 Down 1.52
Mar 57.61 Down 1.52
Apr 57.61 Down 1.52
May 57.62 Down 1.52
Jun 57.66 Down 1.52
Jul 57.71 Down 1.52
Aug 57.73 Down 1.52
Sep 57.76 Down 1.52
Oct 57.78 Down 1.52
Nov 57.79 Down 1.52
Dec 57.87 Down 1.52
Jan 57.95 Down 1.52
Feb 58.01 Down 1.52
Mar 58.04 Down 1.52
Apr 58.04 Down 1.52
May 57.99 Down 1.52
Jun 58.00 Down 1.52
Jul 57.98 Down 1.52
Aug 58.00 Down 1.52
Sep 58.05 Down 1.52
Oct 58.14 Down 1.52
Nov 58.09 Down 1.52
Dec 58.21 Down 1.52
Jan 58.38 Down 1.52
Feb 58.44 Down 1.52
Mar 58.47 Down 1.52
Apr 58.47 Down 1.52
May 58.42 Down 1.52
Jun 58.43 Down 1.52
Jul 58.41 Down 1.52
Aug 58.43 Down 1.52
Sep 58.48 Down 1.52
Oct 58.57 Down 1.52
Nov 58.52 Down 1.52
Dec 58.64 Down 1.52
Jan 58.81 Down 1.52

Updated : 2021-11-27 05:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'