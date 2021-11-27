New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Dec
|78.34
|78.65
|67.40
|68.15Down 10.24
|Jan
|77.75
|78.07
|67.14
|67.84 Down 9.97
|Feb
|77.09
|77.42
|66.77
|67.48 Down 9.67
|Mar
|76.52
|76.76
|66.40
|67.09 Down 9.42
|Apr
|75.87
|76.09
|66.03
|66.70 Down 9.18
|May
|75.32
|75.55
|65.62
|66.30 Down 8.95
|Jun
|74.24
|74.61
|65.25
|65.91 Down 8.74
|Jul
|74.38
|74.38
|64.98
|65.52 Down 8.54
|Aug
|73.43
|73.66
|64.97
|65.12 Down 8.36
|Sep
|73.02
|73.20
|64.64
|64.73 Down 8.18
|Oct
|72.67
|72.67
|64.36
|64.36 Down 8.01
|Nov
|71.96
|72.26
|63.48
|63.98 Down 7.88
|Dec
|67.50
|67.50
|63.61
|63.61 Down 7.73
|Jan
|63.13
|63.53
|63.13
|63.26 Down 7.58
|Feb
|70.20
|70.20
|62.93
|62.93 Down 7.45
|Mar
|62.63 Down 7.32
|Apr
|62.37 Down 7.18
|May
|69.46
|69.59
|62.02
|62.14 Down 7.03
|Jun
|61.87 Down 6.89
|Jul
|61.63 Down 6.74
|Aug
|61.41 Down 6.60
|Sep
|61.23 Down 6.45
|Oct
|66.35
|66.35
|61.07
|61.07 Down 6.31
|Nov
|67.33
|67.68
|60.77
|60.94 Down 6.16
|Dec
|65.44
|65.44
|60.74
|60.74 Down 6.01
|Jan
|60.55 Down 5.87
|Feb
|60.38 Down 5.73
|Mar
|60.24 Down 5.59
|Apr
|60.12 Down 5.46
|May
|65.56
|65.59
|59.94
|60.00 Down 5.34
|Jun
|59.86 Down 5.20
|Jul
|59.74 Down 5.05
|Aug
|59.63 Down 4.92
|Sep
|59.55 Down 4.78
|Oct
|59.50 Down 4.63
|Nov
|64.21
|64.61
|59.32
|59.46 Down 4.49
|Dec
|59.35 Down 4.35
|Jan
|59.24 Down 4.24
|Feb
|59.16 Down 4.09
|Mar
|59.10 Down 3.95
|Apr
|59.06 Down 3.86
|May
|58.99 Down 3.69
|Jun
|58.87 Down 3.54
|Jul
|58.85 Down 3.43
|Aug
|58.82 Down 3.30
|Sep
|58.80 Down 3.16
|Oct
|58.80 Down 3.02
|Nov
|61.00
|61.00
|58.53
|58.79 Down 2.90
|Dec
|58.71 Down 2.79
|Jan
|58.60 Down 2.73
|Feb
|58.53 Down 2.64
|Mar
|58.47 Down 2.55
|Apr
|58.45 Down 2.47
|May
|58.43 Down 2.38
|Jun
|58.38 Down 2.28
|Jul
|58.31 Down 2.18
|Aug
|58.30 Down 2.08
|Sep
|58.32 Down 1.97
|Oct
|58.36 Down 1.85
|Nov
|59.00
|59.00
|58.38
|58.38 Down 1.77
|Dec
|58.32 Down 1.72
|Jan
|58.17 Down 1.73
|Feb
|58.08 Down 1.71
|Mar
|58.02 Down 1.69
|Apr
|58.01 Down 1.67
|May
|58.00 Down 1.65
|Jun
|57.95 Down 1.62
|Jul
|57.85 Down 1.60
|Aug
|57.81 Down 1.58
|Sep
|57.80 Down 1.56
|Oct
|57.81 Down 1.53
|Nov
|57.84 Down 1.52
|Dec
|57.79 Down 1.51
|Jan
|57.81 Down 1.52
|Feb
|57.76 Down 1.52
|Mar
|57.79 Down 1.52
|Apr
|57.77 Down 1.52
|May
|57.73 Down 1.52
|Jun
|57.80 Down 1.52
|Jul
|57.79 Down 1.52
|Aug
|57.75 Down 1.52
|Sep
|57.75 Down 1.52
|Oct
|57.74 Down 1.52
|Nov
|57.67 Down 1.52
|Dec
|57.74 Down 1.52
|Jan
|57.73 Down 1.52
|Feb
|57.77 Down 1.52
|Mar
|57.79 Down 1.52
|Apr
|57.79 Down 1.52
|May
|57.62 Down 1.52
|Jun
|57.64 Down 1.52
|Jul
|57.63 Down 1.52
|Aug
|57.62 Down 1.52
|Sep
|57.60 Down 1.52
|Oct
|57.57 Down 1.52
|Nov
|57.54 Down 1.52
|Dec
|57.58 Down 1.52
|Jan
|57.61 Down 1.52
|Feb
|57.61 Down 1.52
|Mar
|57.61 Down 1.52
|Apr
|57.61 Down 1.52
|May
|57.62 Down 1.52
|Jun
|57.66 Down 1.52
|Jul
|57.71 Down 1.52
|Aug
|57.73 Down 1.52
|Sep
|57.76 Down 1.52
|Oct
|57.78 Down 1.52
|Nov
|57.79 Down 1.52
|Dec
|57.87 Down 1.52
|Jan
|57.95 Down 1.52
|Feb
|58.01 Down 1.52
|Mar
|58.04 Down 1.52
|Apr
|58.04 Down 1.52
|May
|57.99 Down 1.52
|Jun
|58.00 Down 1.52
|Jul
|57.98 Down 1.52
|Aug
|58.00 Down 1.52
|Sep
|58.05 Down 1.52
|Oct
|58.14 Down 1.52
|Nov
|58.09 Down 1.52
|Dec
|58.21 Down 1.52
|Jan
|58.38 Down 1.52
|Feb
|58.44 Down 1.52
|Mar
|58.47 Down 1.52
|Apr
|58.47 Down 1.52
|May
|58.42 Down 1.52
|Jun
|58.43 Down 1.52
|Jul
|58.41 Down 1.52
|Aug
|58.43 Down 1.52
|Sep
|58.48 Down 1.52
|Oct
|58.57 Down 1.52
|Nov
|58.52 Down 1.52
|Dec
|58.64 Down 1.52
|Jan
|58.81 Down 1.52