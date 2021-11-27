Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Flooding fears hit Northwest due to 'atmospheric river'

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 02:31
Flooding fears hit Northwest due to 'atmospheric river'

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Flood watches were issued for much of western Washington as storms associated with multiple “atmospheric rivers” threaten parts of the Northwest that saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month.

The National Weather Service warned that flooding was possible through Monday afternoon in places like Bellingham and the greater Seattle area. Heavy rains and rising rivers were expected over the weekend in the Cascade and Olympic mountains.

The moisture is from atmospheric rivers — huge plumes of moisture extending over the Pacific and into the Northwest — and could bring up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain in some areas hit by the recent flooding, forecasters said.

The state is still assessing millions of dollars in damage from the last atmospheric rivers.

In northwest Washington’s Whatcom County, officials said damage costs could reach as high as $50 million.

During that time the U.S.-Canada border closed in the small city of Sumas, three bridges in Bellingham were closed and landslides blocked Interstate 5 south of Bellingham.

Updated : 2021-11-27 04:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'