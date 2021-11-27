Alexa
Panthers sign forward Ryan Lomberg to 2-year extension

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 00:43
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have signed forward Ryan Lomberg to a two-year, $1.6 million extension through the 2023-24 season.

The team announced the signing Friday. Lomberg had one goal and two assists in his first 10 appearances of the season with the Panthers.

“Ryan has brought physicality and contagious energy to our lineup,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “We are excited to announce that he will continue to be a part of the Panthers organization for years to come.”

Lomberg is in his second season with the Panthers. He spent parts of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Calgary Flames, then signed as a free agent with Florida in October 2020.

He played two years of college hockey at Maine, then had stints in the USHL, AHL and ECHL before finally settling in with the Panthers.

Updated : 2021-11-27 02:25 GMT+08:00

