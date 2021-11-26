All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 19 14 2 3 31 73 48 Toronto 21 14 6 1 29 57 47 Tampa Bay 18 11 4 3 25 59 52 Detroit 21 9 9 3 21 58 69 Boston 16 10 6 0 20 51 44 Buffalo 19 7 10 2 16 54 66 Montreal 21 5 14 2 12 47 76 Ottawa 17 4 12 1 9 44 65

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 18 14 3 1 29 58 36 Washington 20 12 3 5 29 70 47 N.Y. Rangers 19 12 4 3 27 55 52 Columbus 17 11 6 0 22 60 51 Pittsburgh 19 9 6 4 22 58 53 New Jersey 17 8 5 4 20 50 52 Philadelphia 18 8 6 4 20 44 50 N.Y. Islanders 16 5 9 2 12 32 51

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 19 12 6 1 25 67 61 St. Louis 19 10 7 2 22 63 53 Winnipeg 19 9 6 4 22 55 51 Colorado 16 10 5 1 21 66 51 Nashville 19 10 8 1 21 52 55 Dallas 17 8 7 2 18 47 52 Chicago 19 6 11 2 14 42 63 Arizona 20 4 14 2 10 37 74

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 20 12 3 5 29 68 38 Edmonton 19 14 5 0 28 74 57 Vegas 20 12 8 0 24 64 61 Anaheim 20 10 7 3 23 65 56 San Jose 19 10 8 1 21 52 54 Los Angeles 19 8 8 3 19 49 52 Vancouver 20 6 12 2 14 47 66 Seattle 19 6 12 1 13 54 69

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.