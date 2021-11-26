Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/26 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 17 13 2 2 0 28 60 41
Hartford 16 11 3 2 0 24 54 38
Hershey 16 8 5 2 1 19 45 51
Charlotte 17 8 7 2 0 18 54 51
WB/Scranton 17 8 7 0 2 18 38 51
Providence 15 6 5 3 1 16 38 43
Bridgeport 18 5 10 1 2 13 44 60
Lehigh Valley 16 3 8 4 1 11 39 52
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 14 13 1 0 0 26 56 28
Cleveland 15 8 3 1 3 20 45 45
Toronto 14 8 4 1 1 18 47 46
Rochester 15 9 6 0 0 18 58 53
Laval 15 7 7 1 0 15 51 51
Belleville 15 7 8 0 0 14 43 48
Syracuse 15 5 7 2 1 13 40 49
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 16 9 6 1 0 19 51 43
Chicago 14 8 4 1 1 18 43 38
Iowa 13 8 4 1 0 17 47 33
Grand Rapids 15 7 5 2 1 17 45 47
Texas 14 6 6 1 1 14 43 43
Rockford 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 45
Milwaukee 15 4 10 1 0 9 41 58
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 14 11 2 0 1 23 59 41
Stockton 13 10 1 2 0 22 46 31
Henderson 14 7 5 1 1 16 40 41
Bakersfield 13 6 5 1 1 14 38 41
Colorado 15 6 7 0 2 14 46 51
San Diego 13 6 6 1 0 13 39 42
Abbotsford 11 4 4 2 1 11 31 30
Tucson 12 5 6 1 0 11 31 40
San Jose 13 5 7 1 0 11 36 51

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-11-27 01:01 GMT+08:00

