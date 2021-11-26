|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|12
|9
|2
|1
|30
|4
|29
|Man City
|12
|8
|2
|2
|25
|6
|26
|Liverpool
|12
|7
|4
|1
|35
|11
|25
|West Ham
|12
|7
|2
|3
|23
|14
|23
|Arsenal
|12
|6
|2
|4
|13
|17
|20
|Wolverhampton
|12
|6
|1
|5
|12
|12
|19
|Tottenham
|12
|6
|1
|5
|11
|17
|19
|Man United
|12
|5
|2
|5
|20
|21
|17
|Brighton
|12
|4
|5
|3
|12
|14
|17
|Crystal Palace
|12
|3
|7
|2
|18
|17
|16
|Everton
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16
|19
|15
|Leicester
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16
|21
|15
|Southampton
|12
|3
|5
|4
|11
|14
|14
|Brentford
|12
|3
|4
|5
|16
|17
|13
|Aston Villa
|12
|4
|1
|7
|16
|20
|13
|Watford
|12
|4
|1
|7
|16
|20
|13
|Leeds
|12
|2
|5
|5
|12
|20
|11
|Burnley
|12
|1
|6
|5
|14
|20
|9
|Norwich
|12
|2
|2
|8
|7
|27
|8
|Newcastle
|12
|0
|6
|6
|15
|27
|6
___
Leicester 0, Chelsea 3
Aston Villa 2, Brighton 0
Burnley 3, Crystal Palace 3
Newcastle 3, Brentford 3
Norwich 2, Southampton 1
Watford 4, Man United 1
Wolverhampton 1, West Ham 0
Liverpool 4, Arsenal 0
Man City 3, Everton 0
Tottenham 2, Leeds 1
Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Leeds, 12:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Watford, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Norwich, 2:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m.
Watford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, 2:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Leicester, 2:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
Everton vs. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Brentford, 2:30 p.m.
Man United vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Norwich, 9 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|19
|13
|3
|3
|48
|15
|42
|Bournemouth
|19
|12
|5
|2
|34
|14
|41
|West Brom
|19
|9
|6
|4
|27
|16
|33
|QPR
|19
|9
|5
|5
|31
|24
|32
|Coventry
|19
|9
|5
|5
|25
|21
|32
|Stoke
|19
|9
|4
|6
|24
|20
|31
|Blackburn
|19
|8
|6
|5
|33
|27
|30
|Huddersfield
|19
|8
|4
|7
|22
|21
|28
|Swansea
|19
|7
|6
|6
|23
|23
|27
|Millwall
|19
|6
|9
|4
|19
|19
|27
|Blackpool
|19
|7
|6
|6
|20
|21
|27
|Luton Town
|19
|6
|7
|6
|26
|24
|25
|Nottingham Forest
|19
|6
|6
|7
|24
|23
|24
|Preston
|19
|6
|6
|7
|21
|25
|24
|Middlesbrough
|19
|6
|5
|8
|21
|22
|23
|Sheffield United
|19
|6
|5
|8
|23
|26
|23
|Birmingham
|19
|6
|5
|8
|18
|21
|23
|Bristol City
|19
|6
|5
|8
|21
|28
|23
|Hull
|19
|5
|3
|11
|14
|22
|18
|Cardiff
|19
|5
|3
|11
|19
|33
|18
|Reading
|19
|7
|2
|10
|23
|30
|17
|Peterborough
|19
|4
|3
|12
|17
|38
|15
|Barnsley
|19
|2
|5
|12
|13
|31
|11
|Derby
|19
|4
|10
|5
|16
|18
|1
___
QPR 2, Luton Town 0
Sheffield United 0, Coventry 0
Bristol City 1, Blackburn 1
Fulham 4, Barnsley 1
Huddersfield 1, West Brom 0
Hull 2, Birmingham 0
Middlesbrough 1, Millwall 1
Preston 1, Cardiff 2
Reading 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Stoke 2, Peterborough 0
Swansea 1, Blackpool 1
Derby 3, Bournemouth 2
Blackpool 0, West Brom 0
Coventry 0, Birmingham 0
Middlesbrough 1, Preston 2
Nottingham Forest 0, Luton Town 0
Reading 0, Sheffield United 1
Fulham 0, Derby 0
Barnsley 0, Swansea 2
Blackburn 4, Peterborough 0
Bristol City 1, Stoke 0
Cardiff 0, Hull 1
Millwall 1, Bournemouth 1
QPR 1, Huddersfield 0
West Brom vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.
Preston vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
Derby vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. West Brom, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Stoke, 9:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|18
|11
|4
|3
|34
|13
|37
|Wycombe
|19
|11
|4
|4
|30
|21
|37
|Plymouth
|19
|10
|6
|3
|32
|20
|36
|Wigan
|17
|11
|2
|4
|32
|15
|35
|Sheffield Wednesday
|19
|8
|8
|3
|26
|19
|32
|Sunderland
|17
|10
|2
|5
|28
|22
|32
|Oxford United
|17
|9
|4
|4
|29
|18
|31
|Milton Keynes Dons
|18
|9
|4
|5
|33
|24
|31
|Portsmouth
|19
|8
|5
|6
|25
|22
|29
|Cheltenham
|18
|7
|5
|6
|24
|28
|26
|Bolton
|19
|7
|4
|8
|27
|27
|25
|Burton Albion
|19
|7
|4
|8
|20
|23
|25
|Ipswich
|19
|6
|6
|7
|34
|29
|24
|Charlton
|19
|6
|5
|8
|26
|26
|23
|Cambridge United
|19
|5
|8
|6
|26
|33
|23
|Lincoln
|18
|5
|6
|7
|20
|23
|21
|Accrington Stanley
|18
|6
|3
|9
|22
|36
|21
|AFC Wimbledon
|17
|5
|5
|7
|24
|28
|20
|Morecambe
|18
|5
|4
|9
|29
|33
|19
|Gillingham
|19
|3
|8
|8
|16
|26
|17
|Shrewsbury
|18
|4
|4
|10
|17
|25
|16
|Fleetwood Town
|17
|3
|5
|9
|28
|32
|14
|Doncaster
|18
|3
|4
|11
|11
|32
|13
|Crewe
|19
|2
|6
|11
|16
|34
|12
___
Accrington Stanley 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Charlton 2, Plymouth 0
Cheltenham 2, Shrewsbury 1
Crewe 2, Gillingham 0
Doncaster 0, Lincoln 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 2
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Burton Albion 0
Portsmouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Rotherham 3, Cambridge United 1
Sunderland 2, Ipswich 0
Wigan vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd
Wycombe 1, Bolton 0
AFC Wimbledon 3, Crewe 2
Burton Albion 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Cambridge United 2, Wigan 2
Gillingham 0, Cheltenham 2
Ipswich 0, Rotherham 2
Lincoln 0, Portsmouth 3
Morecambe 2, Charlton 2
Oxford United 3, Fleetwood Town 1
Plymouth 0, Wycombe 3
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Shrewsbury 1, Sunderland 1
Bolton 3, Doncaster 0
AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|17
|11
|4
|2
|32
|14
|37
|Exeter
|18
|8
|8
|2
|30
|20
|32
|Swindon
|17
|9
|5
|3
|27
|17
|32
|Northampton
|18
|9
|4
|5
|24
|15
|31
|Port Vale
|18
|8
|5
|5
|30
|20
|29
|Harrogate Town
|18
|8
|5
|5
|32
|23
|29
|Sutton United
|18
|9
|2
|7
|27
|22
|29
|Leyton Orient
|18
|6
|10
|2
|32
|16
|28
|Newport County
|18
|7
|6
|5
|29
|22
|27
|Tranmere
|18
|7
|5
|6
|15
|14
|26
|Walsall
|18
|6
|6
|6
|21
|22
|24
|Bradford
|18
|5
|8
|5
|24
|22
|23
|Rochdale
|18
|5
|8
|5
|23
|23
|23
|Bristol Rovers
|18
|6
|5
|7
|22
|27
|23
|Hartlepool
|18
|7
|2
|9
|20
|28
|23
|Salford
|18
|5
|6
|7
|20
|19
|21
|Crawley Town
|17
|6
|3
|8
|19
|26
|21
|Mansfield Town
|18
|5
|5
|8
|19
|24
|20
|Colchester
|17
|5
|5
|7
|15
|21
|20
|Barrow
|18
|4
|7
|7
|20
|23
|19
|Stevenage
|18
|4
|6
|8
|15
|30
|18
|Oldham
|18
|4
|3
|11
|16
|28
|15
|Carlisle
|18
|2
|7
|9
|12
|28
|13
|Scunthorpe
|18
|2
|7
|9
|14
|34
|13