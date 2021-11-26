Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chelsea's Chilwell out at least 6 weeks with ACL injury

By Associated Press
2021/11/26 22:50
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell, center, receives treatment during the Champions League group H soccer match between Chelsea and Juventus at Stamford Bridge st...

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell, center, receives treatment during the Champions League group H soccer match between Chelsea and Juventus at Stamford Bridge st...

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell will be sidelined for six weeks but could face surgery and a longer layoff if his injured knee doesn't improve, manager Thomas Tuchel said Friday.

The 24-year-old England international sustained an ACL injury Tuesday in Chelsea's 4-0 victory over Juventus in a Champions League game at Stamford Bridge.

“He has a partial injury of his ACL and the decision is to treat it conservatively,” Tuchel said. “The next six weeks will tell the story, actually, if he makes it and will be fully available ... or needs a surgery after that.”

The German manager, speaking ahead of a Premier League match against Manchester United on Sunday, said he is “very positive” because Chilwell's knee has responded well to initial treatment.

“We have to wait. It does not help if we start now speaking about worst-case scenarios because there’s also a best-case scenario,” he said.

Chelsea leads second-place Manchester City by three points entering the weekend and has allowed a league-best four goals after 12 games.

“There's never a good moment for big injuries, and for injuries in general,” Tuchel said. “He was a huge part in our performances and our victories over the last weeks.”

N'Golo Kante twisted his knee on Tuesday and will miss the United game, Tuchel said, adding it's “a matter of days, one week maybe” before the midfielder returns.

Romelu Lukaku has recovered from an ankle injury sustained five weeks ago but is not ready to go 90 minutes.

“The possibility that he starts is not very high,” Tuchel said of the Belgium striker, who was Chelsea’s record signing in August. “Romelu is in training. If you ask the player he will say ‘Yes I can start for sure.’ There is a bit of difference between ready for training and ready for games.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-27 00:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced