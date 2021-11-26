Oklahoma State, Oklahoma to meet in high-stakes Bedlam game

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks back at Iowa State defensive back Kym-Mani King (19) as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown during... Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks back at Iowa State defensive back Kym-Mani King (19) as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

No. 10 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 10 CFP) at No. 7 Oklahoma State (10-1, 7-1, No. 7), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST (ABC).

Line: Oklahoma State by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 90-18-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams have an outside shot at a berth in the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma State has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game, but a loss would end the Cowboys' national title hopes. Oklahoma has won six straight Big 12 titles, but would be out of the conference title game with a loss to Oklahoma State and a Baylor win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams vs. Oklahoma State defense. Williams faces an Oklahoma State unit that ranks second nationally in scoring defense, third in total defense, fourth against the run and first in third down defense. Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is known for his ability to confuse quarterbacks. That could be a factor against Williams, a true freshman.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: RB Kennedy Brooks. He's one of the most productive backs in the nation, but the game plan sometimes goes away from him. He needs 28 yards to become just the fourth Oklahoma running back to post four 1,000-yard seasons. The others are Samaje Perine, Adrian Peterson and De'Mond Parker.

Oklahoma State: LB Malcolm Rodriguez. He's tied for the Big 12 lead with 8.7 tackles per game and spearheads a unit that has allowed just one defensive touchdown the past four games. He has forced three fumbles and recovered two.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is just the third meeting between the teams when both are ranked in the top 10. ... Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has a 2-14 record against Oklahoma. ... The 20 combined wins for the Sooners and Cowboys are tied for the most ever entering a Bedlam game. ... Oklahoma has won six straight in the series. ... Oklahoma State is sixth nationally in fourth-down defense.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25