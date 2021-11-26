Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/11/26 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 26, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Periods of sun;31;26;Clouds and sun;31;26;SSW;13;82%;66%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;30;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;NW;12;69%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;18;7;Some brightening;19;11;ENE;6;66%;22%;1

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;15;12;An afternoon shower;14;10;W;24;57%;93%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Chilly with rain;6;1;Cloudy with showers;5;0;ENE;11;90%;96%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-15;-19;Very cold;-16;-20;NNE;8;75%;26%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Low clouds may break;13;1;Partly sunny;12;4;ESE;8;58%;15%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds and cold;-9;-11;Low clouds breaking;-8;-19;SW;20;95%;10%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and not as hot;31;18;Sunshine;32;22;E;10;48%;55%;12

Athens, Greece;Rain;17;14;A couple of showers;19;14;NNE;11;70%;96%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;22;13;A shower;24;16;S;6;63%;81%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;24;11;Sunny and beautiful;25;11;NW;12;47%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;30;24;A shower and t-storm;29;23;ESE;6;82%;95%;8

Bangalore, India;Inc. clouds;25;19;Low clouds;25;20;ENE;13;75%;85%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and clouds;33;24;Sunny intervals;31;23;NE;9;55%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;14;6;Winds subsiding;13;4;NW;29;62%;6%;1

Beijing, China;Lots of sun, mild;12;-3;Partly sunny;9;-1;NE;5;70%;15%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;11;6;Cloudy, not as cool;14;9;SSE;9;73%;38%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;5;0;Low clouds;4;0;S;9;78%;34%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;18;9;A little rain;19;10;SE;8;71%;85%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;29;20;Breezy in the a.m.;29;20;NW;21;58%;66%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of rain;4;-3;Cloudy and chilly;2;1;NE;10;90%;73%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;5;1;Rain/snow showers;3;0;SSE;6;86%;86%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Rain this afternoon;12;2;Mostly sunny;12;1;ESE;10;87%;9%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A thick cloud cover;6;0;Low clouds;5;2;ENE;6;85%;70%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and warmer;29;17;Increasing clouds;28;19;SE;16;66%;56%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;26;19;A morning t-storm;28;18;NE;8;54%;82%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;13;1;Hazy sunshine;13;2;N;9;48%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;26;17;Sunny and very warm;29;19;N;8;31%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers around;28;16;Not as warm;21;17;NNW;29;71%;92%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A few showers;28;20;A thunderstorm;28;21;ENE;5;66%;85%;6

Chennai, India;A shower and t-storm;28;25;A couple of t-storms;28;25;NE;14;90%;100%;1

Chicago, United States;Colder;1;0;Mostly cloudy;5;0;W;13;61%;44%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;30;24;A stray t-shower;29;23;NW;12;84%;99%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;6;2;A couple of showers;5;2;E;11;76%;97%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with sunshine;31;25;Breezy and humid;30;24;NNE;25;76%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;14;5;Afternoon rain;15;9;SSW;11;62%;99%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;34;23;Showers around;33;24;SSE;19;66%;93%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;25;14;Hazy sunshine;26;15;ESE;7;66%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;3;Mostly sunny, cooler;13;1;SSW;11;40%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;Hazy sunshine;28;15;N;8;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;7;71%;87%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;8;2;A couple of showers;5;0;NW;30;67%;89%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;14;4;Partly sunny;14;5;NNE;8;49%;2%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;15;10;Breezy in the p.m.;15;8;NW;24;65%;3%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny;25;16;NNE;9;50%;6%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;21;13;Sun and clouds;23;12;ENE;11;53%;12%;10

Havana, Cuba;A shower in spots;26;19;Nice with sunshine;26;19;NE;12;58%;4%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-1;-7;Cold with flurries;-4;-6;NE;23;78%;74%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;24;Cloudy, a downpour;29;24;NNW;14;74%;91%;2

Hong Kong, China;Sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;26;16;ENE;10;48%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;29;20;Nice with some sun;29;21;NE;11;56%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;30;18;Some sun, pleasant;29;18;ENE;9;50%;2%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;24;11;Hazy sunshine;23;10;NNE;7;50%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A p.m. shower or two;14;14;Inc. clouds;18;14;SW;21;68%;59%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;34;24;A morning t-storm;33;23;WSW;18;74%;89%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;Plenty of sun;33;25;NNW;13;57%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A thunderstorm;21;12;Low clouds;22;13;N;15;64%;36%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun, mild;20;3;Sunny and pleasant;17;3;NNE;7;28%;5%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;Hazy sun;31;17;NNE;7;50%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers around;17;9;Clouds and sun;19;8;ESE;6;65%;27%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;Sunny and very warm;36;23;N;19;30%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;7;6;Cloudy and mild;11;0;WSW;15;88%;33%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;31;24;Sunshine, a shower;31;23;NNE;9;56%;80%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;SW;8;76%;80%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;28;20;Hazy sun;30;19;NNW;9;54%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of showers;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;N;7;75%;89%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;11;4;Afternoon showers;13;4;W;11;69%;95%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;SSW;9;73%;33%;7

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;20;17;Cloudy;20;17;SSE;12;78%;38%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;15;11;Breezy in the p.m.;15;10;N;21;67%;7%;2

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;9;3;Very windy, a shower;4;1;NNW;41;79%;90%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;27;13;Mostly sunny;26;12;E;7;27%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;31;25;Clearing, a shower;29;25;SSW;10;75%;96%;7

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;12;3;Partly sunny;10;2;WNW;19;59%;6%;2

Male, Maldives;A passing shower;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;27;W;16;72%;84%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A morning t-storm;31;24;N;7;80%;66%;2

Manila, Philippines;A couple of showers;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;NE;8;70%;85%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;9;SE;21;51%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;21;6;Sunshine and nice;22;8;WSW;7;41%;3%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;25;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;NNE;12;62%;9%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;2;1;A little snow;5;1;SW;13;92%;89%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;33;26;Inc. clouds;31;26;SE;10;66%;75%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with sunshine;25;16;Clouds and sun, nice;26;17;ENE;18;67%;4%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rain to snow;3;-4;Windy and colder;-1;-6;W;32;60%;27%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;1;Showers of rain/snow;2;1;SSE;16;87%;93%;0

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;35;26;Mostly cloudy;34;25;NE;10;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-shower;28;16;A t-storm around;25;16;NNE;13;63%;80%;4

New York, United States;A little a.m. rain;7;0;Partly sunny, windy;5;1;WNW;38;42%;25%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;High clouds;22;13;ESE;12;72%;20%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-13;-15;A little snow;-7;-7;SW;24;83%;97%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;17;8;Lots of sun, cooler;12;5;NNW;18;49%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;-2;-5;A bit of snow;-2;-4;NE;8;63%;95%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Windy with snow;1;-7;Windy and colder;-2;-10;W;29;62%;5%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;ESE;17;75%;94%;9

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;29;24;A couple of t-storms;28;24;NW;11;85%;98%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;10;82%;78%;2

Paris, France;Showers around;7;2;A couple of showers;5;2;WNW;16;63%;97%;0

Perth, Australia;Very warm;35;22;Mostly cloudy, hot;33;18;SSE;18;25%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;31;25;Cloudy with a shower;29;25;NNE;13;69%;97%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;E;17;74%;91%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, a shower;31;20;A stray shower;31;20;SE;9;59%;80%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;2;-3;Low clouds;4;-1;WSW;7;79%;72%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;6;-8;Plenty of sunshine;7;-7;SE;5;53%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;11;A little rain;20;11;WSW;13;69%;92%;9

Rabat, Morocco;A little p.m. rain;16;7;An afternoon shower;16;9;SW;10;80%;93%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;26;A morning shower;32;26;ENE;13;61%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;-1;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;3;2;ESE;14;82%;62%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;5;1;A few flurries;2;-1;NE;17;91%;97%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;33;22;A t-storm or two;30;21;WNW;11;64%;84%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;30;17;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;NNE;12;30%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain and a t-storm;14;9;A bit of rain;14;9;SW;13;66%;94%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Morning rain;3;-5;Rather cloudy;-2;-2;NE;15;74%;60%;0

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;19;10;NE;9;61%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;29;18;A couple of t-storms;28;19;ENE;15;66%;91%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;28;24;A couple of showers;28;24;NE;11;74%;88%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;24;17;Partly sunny;24;17;N;10;80%;29%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;ENE;10;37%;5%;7

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;25;11;A few showers;23;11;SW;13;55%;75%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;30;22;A stray shower;30;22;N;12;69%;58%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;12;6;Partly sunny;13;4;NNW;15;71%;5%;2

Seattle, United States;A morning shower;11;7;Periods of rain;12;12;SSW;10;87%;100%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;7;-5;Hazy sun;7;-6;NE;3;58%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny;16;11;E;13;55%;1%;3

Singapore, Singapore;High clouds;32;25;Showers around;30;25;NNW;10;77%;72%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;5;1;Not as cool;12;2;SSE;13;71%;63%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Periods of sun, nice;29;24;Some sun, a shower;30;24;ENE;8;65%;88%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;-1;-2;A flurry;1;-2;ENE;16;72%;79%;0

Sydney, Australia;Showers, some heavy;19;16;Breezy with a shower;17;16;S;34;79%;98%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief showers;21;19;Cloudy;22;21;E;19;72%;42%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-1;A few flurries;0;-1;NE;23;70%;62%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;8;0;Sunshine;11;0;ENE;8;64%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;5;1;Not as cool;12;3;N;8;72%;9%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;15;7;Mostly sunny, nice;17;7;NE;11;41%;25%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;SE;6;54%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain, a thunderstorm;14;10;Periods of rain;17;10;SE;13;72%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;15;8;Breezy with sunshine;14;7;NNW;24;41%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy and colder;1;-3;Partly sunny, breezy;2;-3;NNE;26;54%;63%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;21;16;Winds subsiding;23;16;WSW;24;40%;5%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;19;11;Mostly sunny;19;10;SW;17;57%;15%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;0;-19;Colder;-6;-16;NNW;10;78%;35%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;9;6;Rain, heavy at times;10;9;E;9;77%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Snow and rain;2;-4;Cloudy and chilly;2;0;NW;10;99%;69%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Clouding up;29;18;Clouds and sun, warm;31;17;E;9;41%;6%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;3;0;A little snow;2;0;WSW;10;96%;90%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;4;1;A thick cloud cover;2;0;SE;14;96%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, some sun;19;16;An afternoon shower;20;15;SE;28;78%;93%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Nice with some sun;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NNW;9;63%;36%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A little p.m. rain;9;3;Partly sunny;10;0;NE;3;65%;24%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-11-26 21:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration