China sends 8 aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ during visit US Congress members

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As five members of the United States House of Representatives were visiting Taiwan, China sent eight military aircraft into the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), reports said Friday (Nov. 26).

The 17-member U.S. delegation including Democrats Mark Takano, Elissa Slotkin, Colin Allred, and Sara Jacobs, and Republican Nancy Mace met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office Friday. They left Taiwan in the early evening, less than 24 hours after their arrival.

The Ministry of National Defense described the planes as four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two Xi’an H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft. The two bombers and the KJ-500 had entered the ADIZ from an area northeast of the Taiwan-held island of Dongsha, the Liberty Times reported.

Taiwan’s Air Force sent aircraft, issued radio warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the Chinese activities. Incursions by People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes into the southwest part of Taiwan’s ADIZ have occurred on an almost daily basis for more than a year, increasing tension in the region.

