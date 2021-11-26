Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China sends 8 aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ during visit US Congress members

Planes included 4 fighter jets and 2 bombers

  113
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/26 20:49
A KJ-500 aircraft from China. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

A KJ-500 aircraft from China. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As five members of the United States House of Representatives were visiting Taiwan, China sent eight military aircraft into the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), reports said Friday (Nov. 26).

The 17-member U.S. delegation including Democrats Mark Takano, Elissa Slotkin, Colin Allred, and Sara Jacobs, and Republican Nancy Mace met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office Friday. They left Taiwan in the early evening, less than 24 hours after their arrival.

The Ministry of National Defense described the planes as four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two Xi’an H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft. The two bombers and the KJ-500 had entered the ADIZ from an area northeast of the Taiwan-held island of Dongsha, the Liberty Times reported.

Taiwan’s Air Force sent aircraft, issued radio warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the Chinese activities. Incursions by People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes into the southwest part of Taiwan’s ADIZ have occurred on an almost daily basis for more than a year, increasing tension in the region.
ADIZ
ADIZ incursions
Ministry of National Defense
J-16 fighter jets
H-6 bomber
Y-8 ASW
KJ-500
U.S. Congress

RELATED ARTICLES

2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/11/26 08:12
5 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
5 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/11/25 10:10
Four Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/11/24 10:06
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan passes NT$240-billion extra budget for missiles, ships
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan passes NT$240-billion extra budget for missiles, ships
2021/11/23 14:30
6 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
6 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/11/23 08:56