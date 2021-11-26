Alexa
Taiwan raises 2021 economic growth forecast to 6.09%

Economy expanding at fastest level in 11 years, inflation likely to slow next year

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/26 19:36
The government sees the economy growing by 6.09% in 2021. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government has raised its forecast for economic growth this year to 6.09%, which would amount to the highest level in 11 years, reports said Friday (Nov. 26).

In October, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) predicted a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annual expansion rate of 6.01% as the economy grew by an estimated 3.8% during the third quarter. Looking beyond this year, a growth rate of 4.15% was likely for 2022, CNA reported.

Addressing worldwide concerns about rising prices, DGBAS produced forecasts of 1.98% for 2021 and 1.61% for 2022. Economists recently predicted the annual figure for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was unlikely to cross the 2% mark, and inflation would slow down next year as the pandemic and problems in the supply chain would gradually find a solution.
