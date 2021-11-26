Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/26 17:25
A girl rides on a merry-go-round on the first day of the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Despite the pandemic inconveni...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, receives a bouquet from Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf, Scholz, left, prior to the cabinet meeting ...
A man lowers into a grave a tiny white casket of an unborn Iraqi boy, in Bohoniki, Poland, on Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
French urban climber Alain Robert climbs up the Skyper high-rise building in central Frankfurt, Germany, as a man watches from his office, Tuesday, No...
Miss Universe contestant Carmina Olimpia Cotfas of Romania poses dressed in the national costume for Miss Universe Romania 2021, created by Israeli de...
Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall arrives to greet Secretary of State Antony Blinken before he meets with Senegalese President Macky Sall ...
A view of a newly built camp for migrants which has been inaugurated by European Union and International Organization for Migration officials along wi...
Border Communities Against Brexit stage a protest at Carrickcarnon, Ireland, Saturday, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Five demonstrations were held in vario...
A vendor speaks on the phone at a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdow...
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays with his dogs after winning the singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, at the Pala Alpitour in Tur...
Atletico Madrid's Felipe celebrates his goal against Osasuna during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Osasuna at Wanda Metrop...
Afghans arrive at the airport of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The 118 Afghans, who flew from Kabul through Tbilisi, Georgia, ...
People search for bodies at the scene of a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Witnesses say a large explosion has occurred in a busy...
A man protest against the visit of Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to Morocco in Rabat, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Israel and Morocco signed a lan...

NOV. 19-25, 2021

From German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s final cabinet meeting and a new migrant camp in Bosnia to a French urban climber scaling a Frankfurt high-rise and a bomb in Mogadishu, Somalia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Madrid-based photographer Bernat Armangue.

Updated : 2021-11-26 18:45 GMT+08:00

