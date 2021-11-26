AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A girl rides on a merry-go-round on the first day of the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Despite the pandemic inconveni... A girl rides on a merry-go-round on the first day of the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Despite the pandemic inconveniences, stall owners selling ornaments, roasted chestnuts and other holiday-themed items in Frankfurt and other European cities are relieved to be open at all for their first Christmas market in two years, especially with new restrictions taking effect in Germany, Austria and other countries as COVID-19 infections hit record highs. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)