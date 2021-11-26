Alexa
Taiwan to station Veterans Affairs Council envoy in US

US representatives praise Taiwan's role during the pandemic

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/26 18:08
Representative Mark Takano and the U.S. delegation visiting President Tsai Ing-wen Friday. (CNA, Presidential Office photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet-level Veterans Affairs Council will post an envoy in Washington, D.C., in January, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told visiting members of the United States Congress Friday (Nov. 26).

The delegation included House of Representatives Democrats Mark Takano, Elissa Slotkin, Colin Allred, Sara Jacobs, and Republican Nancy Mace. Takano chairs the House’s Veterans Affairs Committee.

Meeting Tsai at the Presidential Office, the U.S. delegation responded by saying visits from US officials would become more common, CNA reported. Takano noted that his group’s trip was the third visit so far this year by U.S. members of Congress to Taiwan.

He added that this trip was intended to remind allies in the Indo-Pacific region that even after two difficult years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the responsibility for freedom and security was stronger than ever.

Takano said Taiwan was a model, not just because of its performance combating the coronavirus, but also because of its generosity in supplying assistance to the U.S., 15 diplomatic allies and many other countries. He described Taiwan as a successful democracy, a reliable partner, and a force for good, according to CNA.
