Two Taiwan securities firms attacked by hackers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yuanta Securities and President Securities have been attacked by hackers, forcing the suspension of their online sub-brokerage services, reports said Friday (Nov. 26).

The companies noted suspicious interference in the accounts of some customers, CNA quoted the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation (TWSE) as saying. In order to prevent further complications, the securities companies decided to suspend online transactions related to the accounts and switch to manual operations. The problem started Thursday (Nov. 25) at both firms, which informed the TWSE at 5:27 p.m.

Having customers log on by just filling out their name, ID number, birthday and a simple password was no longer enough to protect their activities against hackers, the TWSE cautioned. It added that hacker attacks targeting financial institutions have grown more frequent, so companies should also keep an eye on their transactions and contact customers to ask whether they were the authors of the changes.

Clients at banks and securities companies should also check their accounts and report any abnormal activities, while keeping account details and passwords private, the TWSE said.