Legislative Yuan approves Taiwan-Belize Economic Cooperation Agreement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan on Friday (Nov. 26) passed provisions listed in the Taiwan-Belize Economic Cooperation Agreement that was inked last September.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) report pointed out that since Belize is a member of the Caribbean community, the deal would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to make Belize an economic hub to expand into the regional market and promote their products, Liberty Times reported.

MOFA said the two countries carried out an initial signing of the agreement in November 2019, and finalized the agreement in September 2020. Belize’s National Assembly approved the deal last October, per Liberty Times.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the agreement reduces taxes on 199 types of imported Belizean products including frozen lobster, processed citrus products, seasoning and sauce products. Conversely, Belize has decreased taxes for 33 Taiwanese industrial products, including motorcycle tires, textiles, steel products, metal wrenches, machine tools, auto parts, and starch products.

The Ministry of Finance pointed out that last year the total value of Taiwan exports to the Caribbean nation reached NT$180 million (US$6.46 million). Meanwhile, the total value of Belizean exports to Taiwan was approximately NT$20 million.