EU wants to stop flights from southern Africa over variant

By Associated Press
2021/11/26 15:52
FILE - A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near Johannesburg Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. A new COV...

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive said Friday it wants to stop air travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that she “proposes, in close coordination with the member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region.”

A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province.

