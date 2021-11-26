Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Bookings for Taiwan's 16th round of vaccines begin Nov. 29, shots start Dec. 2

16th round includes 2nd doses of BNT, Moderna, and AZ, mix of AZ with mRNA jabs

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/26 16:31
Bookings for Taiwan's 16th round of vaccines begin Nov. 29, shots start Dec. 2

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reservations for Taiwan's 16th round of vaccinations start on Nov. 29 and inoculations will begin on Dec. 2.

During a press briefing on Friday (Nov. 26), Health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that Taiwan's vaccination registration platform will open up for reservations for the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT), Moderna, and AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines, as well as mixing AZ with mRNA vaccines.

Chen said those eligible include individuals who received their first BNT or Moderna dose four or more weeks ago and AZ recipients who had their first shot eight or more weeks ago. Those wishing to be vaccinated in the 16th round must have entered their preference before noon on Nov. 25, including those wishing to mix vaccines, and who have met the following conditions:

  1. 2nd BNT dose: Aged 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 31, 2003) and received their first AZ dose on or before Nov. 4.
  2. 2nd Moderna dose: Aged 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 31, 2003) and received their first AZ dose on or before Nov. 4.
  3. 2nd AZ dose: Aged 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 2, 2003) and received their first AZ dose on or before Oct. 7.
  4. Mixed BNT or Moderna dose: Aged 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 2, 2003) and received their first AZ dose on or before Oct. 7.

The following are dates and times that eligible individuals can make reservations for the AZ, Moderna, and BNT inoculations:

  1. BNT vaccination: 10 a.m. Nov. 29 to 12 p.m. Nov. 30.
  2. AZ and Moderna vaccinations: 2 p.m. Nov. 29 to 12 p.m. Nov. 30.

16th round vaccination dates: Dec. 2-8

To register for vaccination, visit the 1922.gov.tw website.
Covid vaccines
Covid vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
mixing vaccines
mRNA vaccines
vaccine registration system

RELATED ARTICLES

UA staff mistakenly denied Guam transit to Taiwanese man with Medigen jab
UA staff mistakenly denied Guam transit to Taiwanese man with Medigen jab
2021/11/25 17:17
50% of Taiwanese fully vaccinated, 60% COVID coverage likely by mid-December
50% of Taiwanese fully vaccinated, 60% COVID coverage likely by mid-December
2021/11/25 15:58
Taiwan traveler refused transit in Guam because of Medigen vaccine
Taiwan traveler refused transit in Guam because of Medigen vaccine
2021/11/24 17:05
Taiwan to decide on 2nd BioNTech dose for ages 12-17 on Nov. 28
Taiwan to decide on 2nd BioNTech dose for ages 12-17 on Nov. 28
2021/11/24 15:25
Taiwan reports imported breakthrough case from China inoculated with Sinopharm
Taiwan reports imported breakthrough case from China inoculated with Sinopharm
2021/11/23 16:20