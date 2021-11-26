Bookings for Taiwan's 16th round of vaccines begin Nov. 29, shots start Dec. 2

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reservations for Taiwan's 16th round of vaccinations start on Nov. 29 and inoculations will begin on Dec. 2.

During a press briefing on Friday (Nov. 26), Health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that Taiwan's vaccination registration platform will open up for reservations for the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT), Moderna, and AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines, as well as mixing AZ with mRNA vaccines.

Chen said those eligible include individuals who received their first BNT or Moderna dose four or more weeks ago and AZ recipients who had their first shot eight or more weeks ago. Those wishing to be vaccinated in the 16th round must have entered their preference before noon on Nov. 25, including those wishing to mix vaccines, and who have met the following conditions:

2nd BNT dose: Aged 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 31, 2003) and received their first AZ dose on or before Nov. 4. 2nd Moderna dose: Aged 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 31, 2003) and received their first AZ dose on or before Nov. 4. 2nd AZ dose: Aged 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 2, 2003) and received their first AZ dose on or before Oct. 7. Mixed BNT or Moderna dose: Aged 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 2, 2003) and received their first AZ dose on or before Oct. 7.

The following are dates and times that eligible individuals can make reservations for the AZ, Moderna, and BNT inoculations:

BNT vaccination: 10 a.m. Nov. 29 to 12 p.m. Nov. 30. AZ and Moderna vaccinations: 2 p.m. Nov. 29 to 12 p.m. Nov. 30.

16th round vaccination dates: Dec. 2-8

To register for vaccination, visit the 1922.gov.tw website.