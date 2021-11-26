At ‘Global Design Reset,’ Business of Design Week 2021 Centres on Moving Forward and Building a Better Post-Pandemic World

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 November 2021 - Business of Design Week (BODW) 2021, Asia's premier annual event on design, innovation and brands since 2002 organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), presents an exciting line-up of key panel sessions drawing on the theme 'Global Design Reset', signifying the need for fresh thinking, decisive leadership and collaborative creativity across disciplines as we continue to navigate in a state of flux under the new normal. Over 80 renowned brand leaders, design masters and entrepreneurs from various sectors in Hong Kong, Asia as well as overseas will inform and inspire audiences on how to look beyond the present as the world collectively moves into our post-pandemic future.









Hybrid programme simulcast online and streamed on ViuTV; Last chance to register for free online access

Over 80 speakers from leading innovative companies such as Animoca Brands, Archi-Tectonics, Cathay Pacific Airways, Christie's, Daikoku Design Institute, Epic Games, Elevate, FILA China, Heatherwick Studio, Herzog & de Meuron, Het Nieuwe Instituut, Jason Bruges Studio, JLL, Lenovo Group, Massive Change Network, MillerKnoll, MPlus Museum Limited, Power Station of Art, Refik Anadol Studio, Six Senses Hotels Resorts & Spa, Snøhetta, Studio Zhu-Pei, Tatler Asia Group, The Coca-Cola Company, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, World's 50 Best Restaurants, Xiaomi, and many more

Following last year's success, the BODW 2021 Summit on 1 – 4 December will be held as a hybrid programme simulcast online, with selected sessions streamed on ViuTV, social media, and partner locations. The curated programme will explore eight main pillars of topics relevant to our society today, namely Brand Rejuvenation, Connected Health and Wellbeing, Creative Mindset & Innovation Leadership, Culture & the City, Designing an Intelligent Future, Hospitality with Purpose, New Urban Models, and Phygital Reality.





With the UK and ViuTV as strategic partners, BODW 2021: Global Design Reset aims to shine a light on how we can thrive amid crisis, co-create a sustainable future, and make meaningful impact through human-centred design and techology.

Among all online livestreamed panel sessions, those slated for live broadcast on ViuTV Channel 96 are:

Keynote: How Design Changes the World (1 December, 8:15pm – 8:40pm) – Quality of life and respect for nature are complementary goals. Built projects that convey urban prosperity, sustainability, and human wellbeing can address the growing challenges of urbanisation. Here, world-renowned design guru Bruce Mau (Chief Executive Officer, Massive Change Network and Founder, Bruce Mau Design, US), talks about how designing for nature is synonymous to designing for success, with Dr Joseph Wong (Executive Director, Hong Kong Design Centre, HK) and Darren Chuckry (Chair HK of Marketing Society and Managing Partner of HK Initiative, HK) to moderate.

Attracting a global audience of over 380,000 to exchange ideas and explore new business opportunities last year, BODW is organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) and co-organised by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), with Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) as the Lead Sponsor.

For registration and programme updates of BODW 2021, please visit the official website at 2021.bodw.com. Registrants can sign up to become a bodw+ member free of charge and enjoy full online access for BODW 2021.





