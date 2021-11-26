Taiwan's Mark Lee Ping-bing to succeed Ang Lee on Golden Horse committee

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Multiple award-winning cinematographer Mark Lee Ping-bing (李屏賓) will succeed Academy Award laureate Ang Lee (李安) as head of the Golden Horse Film Awards Executive Committee next year, reports said Friday (Nov. 26).

The chairman’s term lasts for two years and can be extended once. Ang Lee has served since February 2018, with Saturday’s (Nov. 27) Golden Horse Awards one of the last major events under his watch.

Mark Lee, 67, no relation to Ang Lee, has won seven Golden Horse Awards for cinematography over a career spanning more than four decades. He worked with some of the most prominent directors in East Asia, from Taiwan’s Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢) and Sylvia Chang to Hong Kong’s Wong Kar-wai (王家衛) and Ann Hui, and China’s Jiang Wen.

He shared the Grand Technical Prize at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival for his work on Wong’s classic “In the Mood for Love,” and a Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution at the 2016 Berlinale.

In a statement, Lee expressed gratitude for the recognition of being selected committee chairman. He is still self-monitoring his health following his return from the United States, CNA reported.