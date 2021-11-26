Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan lists 6 Southern African countries as high-risk due to new mutant COVID strain

Taiwan puts South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe on high-risk list

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/26 16:07
(Pixabay image)

(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has placed six countries in Southern Africa on its high-risk list due to the appearance of a new, heavily mutated variant of COVID that has surfaced in South Africa.

During a press conference on Friday (Nov. 26), Health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that due to a rise in the COVID variant B.1.1.529 in Southern Africa, six countries in the region will be deemed high-risk starting Nov. 29. Chen said that visitors from the listed countries must undergo quarantine in a quarantine center, and they will not be eligible for the shortened hotel quarantine during the Lunar New Year.

The B.1.1.529 variant, which was first detected in Botswana, has 32 mutations in the spike protein. Thus far, 77 cases have been confirmed in South Africa's Gauteng Province, four in Botswana, and one in Hong Kong, from a traveler who arrived from South Africa, reported the BBC.

As the World Health Organization (WHO) has been assigning a Greek letter to each new COVID variant and because the next letter available is Nu, it is expected the new strain will be named Nu.

Chen emphasized that travelers from these high-risk countries will not be eligible for the '10 plus 4" and "7 plus 7" shortened hotel quarantine schemes during the Lunar New Year. If an aircrew member has traveled to one of these six countries, they must undergo 14 full days of quarantine and cooperate with testing and carefully implement self-health monitoring.
Covid variants
mutant strain
B.1.1.529
South Africa
high-risk
high-risk countries
Botswana
Namibia
Lesotho
Eswatini
Zimbabwe
epidemic prevention
quarantine

RELATED ARTICLES

Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
2021/11/23 19:00
Taiwan increases quarantine rooms to 35,500 for Lunar New Year
Taiwan increases quarantine rooms to 35,500 for Lunar New Year
2021/11/23 11:23
Taiwan’s quarantine capacity for LNY increasing to 35,500 rooms: CECC
Taiwan’s quarantine capacity for LNY increasing to 35,500 rooms: CECC
2021/11/22 16:38
Taiwan has 557 migrant workers requesting quarantine beds after reopening
Taiwan has 557 migrant workers requesting quarantine beds after reopening
2021/11/18 17:49
7,200 quarantine center rooms available in Taiwan for Dec. 14 -31 bookings
7,200 quarantine center rooms available in Taiwan for Dec. 14 -31 bookings
2021/11/17 20:30

Updated : 2021-11-26 16:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration