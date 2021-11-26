Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds new location by Hsinchu Science Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen announced on Thursday (Nov. 25) it is opening a new location at the Hotel Indigo Hsinchu Science Park.

JustKitchen said it has entered a three-year deal to lease a commercial kitchen from the owners of Hotel Indigo for use as one of its ghost kitchen locations. The hotel is located in Hsinchu City and is a short drive to Hsinchu Science Park, the company said in a press release.

The lease agreement includes a cafe, bar, and all-day restaurant. With the new deal, JustKitchen will add its second location in Hsinchu, with the first being located in Zhubei.

JustKitchen will be responsible for handling dine-in, room service, and other food services located in the hotel, in addition to being able to offer catering services to companies located in Hsinchu Science Park. The ghost kitchen operator will also work with the hotel to improve its food and beverage services by adding new menus, food brands, and other amenities.

While JustKitchen continues to expand domestically, it has also continued its overseas expansion. It opened its first international location in Hong Kong over the summer, while last week it announced that its first Philippines locations are expected to come online during the first quarter of 2022.