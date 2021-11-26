AIT director lambastes China for destabilizing region

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk has criticized China’s aggressive actions toward Taiwan.

Oudkirk delivered a speech titled, “The United States, Taiwan, and the Pan-Indo-Pacific Region: Challenges and Opportunities,” at a Taiwan Association of International Relations meeting on Friday (Nov. 26).

She said that Taiwan-U.S. relations continue to grow stronger, adding the two countries face common challenges including the regional arms race, expansion of totalitarianism, and the threat to freedom of speech, CNA reported.

The director pointed out that China's provocative military operations near Taiwan destabilize the region and increases the risk of misjudgment. In addition, Beijing is attempting to minimize Taiwan’s international space by asserting pressure on Taiwan’s allies and interfering with Taiwan’s democratic system, CNA cited Oudkirk as saying.

This not only poses a threat to Taiwan but also to all democratic countries, she said.

Oudkirk reiterated that the U.S. is committed to helping Taiwan maintain its self-defense capabilities. Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are the common interests of the U.S. and Taiwan and are also vital to the security of the Indo-Pacific region, she said.

The director said the U.S. supports Taiwan’s meaningful participation in global organizations and is committed to expanding Taiwan’s international space through the Global Cooperation and Training Framework and other methods.