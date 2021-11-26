Beehive’s Morilite to Hit the Shelves Soon

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 26 November 2021 - Company NMC Servnex Sdn Bhd will introduce its newly-developed Morilite capsules, an all-natural, herbal supplement that can be taken daily. All new users can take 1-2 capsules daily of Morilite in the morning in the first month to experience a faster effect.





Morilite is suitable for the individuals, young or elderly, who are experiencing forgetfulness or if you require intensive mental efforts, multitasking individuals, stressful jobs, or high school/university students sitting for important examinations.





Morilite contains 100% TianLife™ Cistanche Tubulosa extract. TianLife™ Cistanche Tubulosa extract TLCT-Plus comply with the Good Agricultural Practice Code (GAP) and Organic Farm practice, all of the product can be traced back to the production lot number.

"From human nerve cell experiments found that TianLife™ can inhibit the brain nerve cell apoptosis, helps nerve fibers regenerate1), TianLife™ is a factor that promotes nerve regeneration," Co-Founder of beehive2u.com Richard says.

These prestigious Morilite capsules have also been approved by the Chinese Pharmacopoeia Commision, proving that its anti-aging effects have made it a highly coveted prescription, and is recorded in their 2015 edition.

"We found the plants that contribute sensational healing nourishment and can help restore our natural balances. If you want to improve your kidney health without taking prescription medication or other supplements, Morilite is both gentle and powerful. ," Richard says.

"Companies usually sell you on limited and short-lived treatment results. They play on your hope and desperation, ultimately breaking your heart and wallet. Morilite is a daily herbal supplement that naturally improves memory, focus, concentration, and overall mental acuity, over time," according to Richard.

Given the overwhelming response from these supportive sales channel partners, Richard foresees Morilite capsules will now be available online and in store.

"Morilite is the ideal way to optimize brain functionality and maximize energy – without medication or crashing later in the day. This natural supplement has no negative side effects, and as an all-natural product it is safe for use2) by everyone in your family!" Richard stressed.

"For now, we will focus on selling Morillte online and in stores. But when the time is right, we may explore the possibility of exporting it to international suppliers around the world," he elaborated.

Richard pointed out Morilite capsules are not meant to completely cure memory loss, but to strengthen the brain power, and TianLife™ has neuron growth factor (NGF)-like activity that can prevent and improve degeneration of nerve cells3).

Tianlife®️'s Cistanche Tubulosa extract has 36 patents in 16 countries with 9 SCI publications. It was grown in a 2400 acres certified organic farm and is the world's biggest Cistanche Tubulosa extract supplier.

"They come with scientific expertise, safety, stability and traceability that only Tianlife®️ can provide4). Most of the Cistanche Tubulosa extract on the market is not standardized and may only contain a small percentage of active ingredients," Richard says.

Richard went on to say there are many ways to prepare Cistanche Tubulosa, just like there are numerous cultures that grow ginseng plants. Some types of ginseng can cost tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars, while other types only cost a few pennies.

"This is why we work with the industry best to produce a superior product," he adds.

Without divulging the details, Richard says the launch of Morilite is only the beginning of something wonderful, as beehive2u.com, which is our e-commerce platform has other exciting and innovative products in the pipeline, which will make the company a prominent player in the health industry.





Reference:

1) Research on anti-apoptosis mechanism of phenylethanoid glycosides in Cistanche salsa in middle brain neurons. Chinese Pharmacology Communication., 19(4), 50-51, 2002.

2) Safety assessment of the Cistanche tubulosa health food product Memoregain ®: Genotoxicity and 28-day repeated dose toxicity test. Food Chem Toxicol.2018 Aug;118:581-588. doi: 10.1016/j.fct.2018.06.012. Epub 2018 Jun 7.

3) Influence of Cistanche on the amount of monoaminergic neurotransmitters in rat brain. Chinese Herb, 24(8), 417-419, 1993.

4) Research & Development Center, Sinphar Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sinphar Group, Taiwan, Republic of China





About NMC Servnex Sdn Bhd.

Using our e-commerce platform, beehive2u.com, we are committed to introducing unique, high quality, and effective health supplement products that can help you combat challenging health issues and improve quality of life.





NMC Groups serves our community, families and homes around the world with innovative health products that can help everyone in the family achieve maximum wellness!

We assure that ingredients in our products are of the highest quality and have been approved by various stringent quality control agencies. Our innovative products have been granted patents that are recognized worldwide.

As our logo indicates, we are here to serve the community and are committed to delivering good health to our beloved family and community.

About the History of Cistanche Tubulosa

The Cistanche Tubulosa is a parasitic flower native to the Taklimakan Desert region of the Xinjiang-Uyghur autonomous region of China.





The flower survives by stealing water and nutrients from its host plant.





Cistanche Tubulosa, the "ginseng of the desert" in Chinese medicine, contains many qualities that enhance whole-body health. It has been found to protect against neurodegenerative disorders and provide needed antioxidants.





A Chinese physician in the 10th century had many natural formulas designed to regulate health. Of these, 80% contained cistanche tubulosa.





The ancient healers and herbalists likely found these herbs unusual in appearance, and so sought them out due to their natural medicinal properties. It was used the same way as ginseng in areas where ginseng could not be found.

