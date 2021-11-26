Taiwan’s winter expected to be dry with normal temperatures

December to February will see relatively normal temperatures but less rainfall than usual. December to February will see relatively normal temperatures but less rainfall than usual. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winter months from December to February will see normal temperatures, though they might be dryer than usual under the influence of La Nina, the Central Weather Bureau said Friday (Nov. 26).

La Nina is a weather pattern in the Pacific that sees warm water near the ocean’s surface blown away from South America, in the direction of Southeast Asia by strong winds.

Forecasters still expect between eight and 12 cold fronts to cover Taiwan, including one to three that could be qualified as cold snaps, with temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius in Taipei, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

While La Nina could be rather weak this winter, the coldest temperatures are likely to be felt during December, with January and February relatively normal. Weather bureau experts called on the public to save water as rain is expected to be either normal or less, with the center and south facing a relatively dry season.

While autumn was the second warmest in history, the cold front that arrived Nov. 11 was the earliest ever, according to the bureau. Apart from the southeast, autumn was also relatively dry.