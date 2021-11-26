Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nonprofit provides Thanksgiving meals to Afghan refugees

By Associated Press
2021/11/26 13:17
Nonprofit provides Thanksgiving meals to Afghan refugees

CLEVELAND (AP) — A nonprofit teamed up with three Cleveland-area restaurants to ensure that local Afghan refugees could celebrate Thanksgiving with specially prepared halal food.

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants helped 60 different Afghan families receive more than 200 Thanksgiving meals, WEWS-TV reported Thursday.

The meals included a mix of traditional Afghan, Somali and Middle Eastern cuisine, all of which were halal, meaning they were fit for consumption by Muslims.

A welcome note and some information about Thanksgiving was also included.

The refugees are among tens of thousands of Afghans who have arrived across the U.S. to begin the process of resettlement following the fall of Kabul.

“When I hear about new refugees coming I feel their pain," said Kifaya Mohammed, the owner of Kifaya’s Kitchen, a local eatery which provided many of the meals.

Mohammed is a Somali native who came to the U.S. in 2006 and has helped feed refugees for years. She said she knows how stressful it is to arrive in a “new country with new food" and hopes the Thanksgiving meals provide a sense of comfort for the refugees.

"I’ve been there so I want to be able to help them right now and I have the chance to help them,” Mohammed said.

Updated : 2021-11-26 14:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration