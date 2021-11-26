Alexa
Bouyea scores 20 to lift San Francisco over Towson 71-61

By Associated Press
2021/11/26 13:18
PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 20 points as San Francisco beat Towson 71-61 at the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday night.

Yauhen Massalski had 13 points for San Francisco (7-0), which earned its fifth straight win to start the season.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 15 points for the Tigers (3-3). Nicolas Timberlake added 14 points. Cam Holden had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-26 14:41 GMT+08:00

