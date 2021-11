Angel Cespedes is carried by his brother Eliecer to their home after both Angel and their mother, Yohelys Cespede, return from receiving their dialysi... Angel Cespedes is carried by his brother Eliecer to their home after both Angel and their mother, Yohelys Cespede, return from receiving their dialysis treatments, in Valles del Tuy on the outskirts of Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Angel has relied on dialysis since he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2017. Except for a few charity-aided cases, poor Venezuelan children have not received organ or bone marrow transplants since 2017. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)