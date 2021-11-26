Alexa
China asks Didi to delist from U.S. on security fears - Bloomberg News

By REUTERS
2021/11/26 14:22
Visitors walk past sign for Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing. (AP photo)

Chinese regulators have asked top executives of ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc to devise a plan to delist from U.S. bourses on Security fears, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

China's tech watchdog wants the management to take the company off New York Stock Exchange owing to concerns about leakage of sensitive data, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-26/china-is-said-to-ask-didi-to-delist-from-u-s-on-security-fears?sref=ZoyErlU1 said, said citing people familiar with the matter.

Didi did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Updated : 2021-11-26 14:41 GMT+08:00

