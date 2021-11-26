Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ellis, No. 24 USC beat St. Joseph's 70-55 at Wooden Legacy

By Associated Press
2021/11/26 12:30
Ellis, No. 24 USC beat St. Joseph's 70-55 at Wooden Legacy

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting, Joshua Morgan added 13 and No. 24 Southern California beat St. Joseph's 70-55 on Thursday night at the Wooden Legacy.

Chevez Goodwin had 10 points and eight rebounds for USC (4-0).

Ellis scored seven points in a 19-4 run that made it 23-9 midway through the first half and the Trojans led the rest of the way.

Ejike Obinna was 9 of 13 from the field and finished with a career-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for St. Joseph’s (2-2). Taylor Funk added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Erik Reynolds II hit two 3-pointers and Funk added a third for the Hawks in the first four minutes of the second half to trim their deficit to 44-37. Isaiah Mobley, in the high-post, slipped a bounce pass to Morgan on the baseline for a two-handed dunk, Max Agbonkpolo made a jumper in the lane and Morgan added a layup to extend the lead 13 about 90 seconds later and the Hawks trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Mobley, whose younger brother Evan was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, had just four points on 2-of-8 shooting but added 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

The Trojans went into the game averaging 9.2 turnovers per game — eighth fewest in the NCAA this season — and committed seven Thursday and scored 16 points off 15 St. Joseph's turnovers.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-26 14:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration