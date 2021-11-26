Bangladesh wins toss, to bat 1st in 1st test vs Pakistan

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening match of the two-match test cricket series against Pakistan on Friday.

The home side is missing three key players — Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal were ruled out due to injuries and Mahmudullah, who hit a 150 not out in Bangladesh’s last test against Zimbabwe, retired from the five-day format.

Pakistan came into the test series having swept Bangladesh in the three-match T20 International series.

The visitors handed a test debut to Abdullah Shafique, who scored two centuries in three first-class matches he has played.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Saif Hassan.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid Khan.

