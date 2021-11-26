Alexa
Bangladesh wins toss, to bat 1st in 1st test vs Pakistan

By Associated Press
2021/11/26 12:00
CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening match of the two-match test cricket series against Pakistan on Friday.

The home side is missing three key players — Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal were ruled out due to injuries and Mahmudullah, who hit a 150 not out in Bangladesh’s last test against Zimbabwe, retired from the five-day format.

Pakistan came into the test series having swept Bangladesh in the three-match T20 International series.

The visitors handed a test debut to Abdullah Shafique, who scored two centuries in three first-class matches he has played.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Saif Hassan.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid Khan.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

More AP Asia sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-asia and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-26 14:05 GMT+08:00

