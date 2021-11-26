Alexa
River Plate beats Racing to win Argentina league title

By Associated Press
2021/11/26 12:19
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentinian soccer power River Plate beat rival Racing 4-0 on Thursday to win the country's first division title and give coach Marcelo Gallardo the only major domestic trophy he had yet to win.

River had not won the title since 2014.

Agustín Palavecino in the 32nd minute, Julián Álvarez in the 48th and Braian Romero in the 68th and 78th minutes scored the River goals.

River won the title in front of 70,000 fans with three rounds in hand. The Millionarios are now 12 points ahead of second-place Defensa y Justicia.

Gallardo, River's coach for the latest seven years, won 13 titles with the club, including the Copa Libertadores in 2015 and 2018. His contract is about to end, but after the match refused to say whether he will extend it.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-26 14:05 GMT+08:00

