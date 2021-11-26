Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

3 killed in shooting attack on city hall in northern Mexico

By Associated Press
2021/11/26 11:27
3 killed in shooting attack on city hall in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Unidentified assailants opened fire outside a city hall in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora Thursday, killing two men and a woman.

The attack took place outside the city hall in the Gulf of California port of Guaymas. The state prosecutors office urged residents to avoid the downtown area. Police, marines and National Guard units responded to the attack.

Sonora has been the scene of bloody turf battles between several cartels, but it was unclear if Thursday’s shooting was related to that.

The shooting comes one day after state authorities said they found 14 clandestine graves near Miguel Aleman, a town north of Guaymas. State prosecutors say the burial pits contained bones, some burned, and decomposing bodies, but said they cannot yet determine the number of victims.

Sonora has been the scene of drug gang turf battles thought to involve factions of the Sinaloa Cartel, allies of the Jalisco cartel and a gang allied with fugitive drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.

Updated : 2021-11-26 13:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration