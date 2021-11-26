LINE Taiwan to recruit 200 video creators for short-form videos at LINE VOOM

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — LINE Taiwan, the mobile messaging app provider, on Thursday (Nov. 25) announced a revamp of its LINE Timeline to become a video-focused platform, with a new name "LINE VOOM."

LINE Japan and Thailand will also transform their services and tap into strong demand for more diversified short-form video content. LINE Taiwan said it is recruiting 200 video creators to join the platform, which features original content.

To lure the nation's best video creators, the company will allocate NT$10 million (US$360,000) to fund the winning creations. The top winner can take home NT$1 million.

Content monetization is another focus of the revamp, the statement read. The company will pay out to qualified video creators who have over 300 followers and a watch time exceeding 30 hours per month, as revenue share for advertisements run on LINE VOOM with shorter lead times.