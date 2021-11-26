Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/11/26 10:25
Gonzales, BYU knock off No. 17 Florida State women 61-54

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 24 points, including three clutch free throws in the final 42 seconds, and BYU knocked off the No. 17-ranked Florida State women 61-54 at the St. Pete Showcase on Thursday night.

The 24 points matched Gonzales season high, and she also had a season-high five steals as BYU swiped the ball a season-best 14 times, scoring 25 points off as many Florida State turnovers.

The Cougars (6-0) had their own rough stretch with turnovers, losing the ball on three straight possessions as the Seminoles (4-1) cut an 13-point gap down to 58-54 with 1:45 remaining.

Maria Albiero scored 10 for BYU, Lauren Gustin added six points and 11 rebounds.

Sammie Puisis led Florida State with 16 points, hitting four of eight 3-point shots. Morgan Jones added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

A 10-0 run that spanned the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth put BYU ahead 51-38 with the Seminoles going scoreless for roughly five minutes.

The teams battled through four lead changes and three ties in the first quarter, but an Albiero jumper with 36 seconds left in the period gave BYU the lead for good.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-26 12:32 GMT+08:00

