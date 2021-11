Sikh devotees Light candles at the illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru and the found... Sikh devotees Light candles at the illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism, in Amritsar, India, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Prabhjot Gill)

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bats during the second T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Ranchi, India, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Phot... New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bats during the second T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Ranchi, India, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

An airplane flies past the moon rising over Tokyo Tower Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) An airplane flies past the moon rising over Tokyo Tower Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

A man walks along a pedestrian bridge at sunset Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) A man walks along a pedestrian bridge at sunset Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A woman walks a dog through a winding road at dusk Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) A woman walks a dog through a winding road at dusk Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A resident wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus roller skates past people wearing winter clothing sunbathing outside the dru... A resident wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus roller skates past people wearing winter clothing sunbathing outside the drum tower, a tourist attraction in Beijing, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Dancers perform on stage during a ceremony to mark 100-days ahead of the opening of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, at the National Aquatics Center,... Dancers perform on stage during a ceremony to mark 100-days ahead of the opening of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, at the National Aquatics Center, also known as the Water Cube in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A woman wearing a mask and covered up for cold weather braves a cold front in Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) A woman wearing a mask and covered up for cold weather braves a cold front in Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Silhouetted spectators at the Mandalika International Circuit watch a free practice 2 Superbike World Championship in Mandalika, Lombok Island, Friday... Silhouetted spectators at the Mandalika International Circuit watch a free practice 2 Superbike World Championship in Mandalika, Lombok Island, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Nov. 19-25, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com